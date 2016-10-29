Ronaldo hat-trick keeps Real top

Story highlights Ronaldo scores hat trick

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick -- and also missed a penalty -- in a 4-1 win over Deportivo Alaves that keeps Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Real had to come from behind after the home side scored just seven minutes into the match.

The Portugese star scored from the spot 10 minutes later to level the game after a handball decision, added to his tally in the 33rd minute, but then missed another spot kick in the 79th minute when he was brought down in the box.

Ronaldo recovered from the disappointment to clinch his hat-trick two minutes before the end of the 90 and after substitute Alvaro Morata had netted the goal that earned the points.

@Cristiano the player with the most Hat-Tricks in @LaLiga !!! Cristiano Ronaldo es el jugador con más Hat-Tricks en #LaLiga !!! #HalaMadrid — Nikos (@NikosRealMadrid) October 29, 2016

Real's rivals Atletico Madrid remain three points adrift despite a 4-2 victory against Malaga.

