Ronaldo hat-trick keeps Real Madrid top

Story highlights
- Ronaldo scores hat trick
- But misses penalty
- Barcelona finds bottom club Granada difficult
- Real Madrid stay top of La Liga
(CNN)Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick -- and also missed a penalty -- in a 4-1 win over Deportivo Alaves that keeps Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.
Real had to come from behind after the home side scored just seven minutes into the match.
The Portugese star scored from the spot 10 minutes later to level the game after a handball decision, then added to his tally in the 33rd minute -- but missed another spot kick in the 79th minute after he was fouled in the box.
Ronaldo recovered from the disappointment to clinch his hat-trick two minutes before the end of the 90, and after substitute Alvaro Morata netted the goal that effectively earned the points.
Real's rivals Atletico Madrid remain three points adrift despite a 4-2 victory against Malaga.
Sevilla missed a chance to get closer to Real when it was pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Sporting Gijon.
And Barcelona took the opportunity to push Atletico into third after a 1-0 win over Granada in the late kick-off.
The star-studded team was frustrated by bottom club Granada which managed to reach the break at the Nou Camp without conceding.
Barca came close early in the second half when Neymar hit the post. A minute later Rafiinha made the pressure count, shooting into the top of the net from close range.
Villareal could close the gap on the leaders if it can overcome Eibar in one of the Sunday fixtures.