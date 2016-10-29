Spain breaks deadlock, re-elects Rajoy prime minister

(CNN) Mariano Rajoy, Spain's acting prime minister and leader of its center-right Popular Party, was re-elected Saturday after winning a parliamentary vote.

The economy is once again Rajoy's major challenge.

After the December election Spain tried to put together a coalition government, but the process was complicated by the emergence of the left-wing Podemos and centrist Ciudadanos, as well as other regional parties.

Another general election was held in June but neither the PP nor the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), Spain's two major political forces, were able to gather enough support from a parliament that now represents 12 parties.

If Rajoy, 61, had not won the parliamentary vote on Saturday a third general election would have been held in December.