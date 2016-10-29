Breaking News

Bob Dylan says he'll be at Nobel Prize ceremony, newspaper reports

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 10:57 PM ET, Sat October 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bob dylan nobel prize literature newton pkg_00003929
bob dylan nobel prize literature newton pkg_00003929

    JUST WATCHED

    Dylan: First songwriter to win literature Nobel Prize

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dylan: First songwriter to win literature Nobel Prize 02:02

Story highlights

  • Dylan tells a reporter he'll "absolutely" be at the award ceremony in December
  • Then he adds, "If it's at all possible"

(CNN)Bob Dylan apparently isn't going to leave the Nobel Prize committee hanging.

The singer-songwriter, whose tunes have spoken to the socially conscious for more than five decades, told a reporter for The Telegraph newspaper of the United Kingdom that he probably will show up at the award ceremony in December.
    "Absolutely," he told The Telegraph. "If it's at all possible."
    That's good news for the Swedish Academy, which said it had given up on trying to contact him about collecting the prize.
    CNN has reached out to reps for Dylan to confirm the Telegraph report, but didn't get a response.
    Read More
    Dylan is on a US tour and spoke to the Telegraph while he was in Oklahoma.
    The Dylan situation: imagining the &#39;secret minutes&#39; of a Nobel committee meeting
    The Dylan situation: imagining the 'secret minutes' of a Nobel committee meeting
    He playfully told the reporter, "Well, I'm right here," when asked why he hadn't spoken about claiming the high honor and nice check that goes with it.
    "It's hard to believe," he said, adding that learning he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature was "amazing, incredible. Whoever dreams about something like that?"
    Dylan called the Swedish Academy this week, telling the organization's secretary he was "speechless. I appreciate the honor so much," according to a news release. The statement said it had not yet been determined if Dylan would attend the events in Stockholm.
    Bob Dylan smokes a cigarette circa 1966. Dylan&#39;s music spoke to a generation of people during the 1960s, a tumultuous decade that forever changed America. He went on to become a rock &#39;n&#39; roll legend and influence many musicians to come. In October 2016, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Dylan for &quot;having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.&quot;
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Bob Dylan smokes a cigarette circa 1966. Dylan's music spoke to a generation of people during the 1960s, a tumultuous decade that forever changed America. He went on to become a rock 'n' roll legend and influence many musicians to come. In October 2016, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Dylan for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    Dylan performs in 1961 at The Bitter End club in New York City. His first album, &quot;Bob Dylan,&quot; debuted in 1962 and consisted mostly of old folk songs.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs in 1961 at The Bitter End club in New York City. His first album, "Bob Dylan," debuted in 1962 and consisted mostly of old folk songs.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Joan Baez and Dylan perform during the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, on August 28, 1963.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Joan Baez and Dylan perform during the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, on August 28, 1963.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Dylan performs on stage in the 1960s. Dylan was known in his early career for playing the guitar and the harmonica, and for his distinctive vocal phrasing.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs on stage in the 1960s. Dylan was known in his early career for playing the guitar and the harmonica, and for his distinctive vocal phrasing.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Dylan listens to recordings of his album &quot;Highway 61 Revisited&quot; in 1965. It contained &quot;Like a Rolling Stone,&quot; which went to No. 2 on U.S. charts.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan listens to recordings of his album "Highway 61 Revisited" in 1965. It contained "Like a Rolling Stone," which went to No. 2 on U.S. charts.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    George Harrison and Dylan perform in the Concert for Bangladesh, held August 1, 1971 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The concert earned them the Grammy Award for Album of the Year along with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Klaus Voormann, Leon Russell, Ravi Shankar and Ringo Starr.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    George Harrison and Dylan perform in the Concert for Bangladesh, held August 1, 1971 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The concert earned them the Grammy Award for Album of the Year along with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Klaus Voormann, Leon Russell, Ravi Shankar and Ringo Starr.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Dylan appears on set for the film &quot;Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid&quot; in 1973. Dylan also recorded the soundtrack for the film.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan appears on set for the film "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" in 1973. Dylan also recorded the soundtrack for the film.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Dylan performs on stage at Madison Square Garden in 1974.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs on stage at Madison Square Garden in 1974.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Dylan performs with Robbie Robertson of The Band, right, and Van Morrison at The Band&#39;s farewell concert in 1976.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs with Robbie Robertson of The Band, right, and Van Morrison at The Band's farewell concert in 1976.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Dylan performs with Tom Petty at Farm Aid in Chicago in 1985.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs with Tom Petty at Farm Aid in Chicago in 1985.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Dylan poses for a photo with David Bowie in 1985.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan poses for a photo with David Bowie in 1985.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Dylan and Bruce Springsteen perform together in 1990.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan and Bruce Springsteen perform together in 1990.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Performance artist Michael Portnoy is taken off stage during Dylan&#39;s performance at the Grammy Awards in 1998. Portnoy had been hired as part of the background dancers for the performance, but his shirtless interruption was not planned and he was carted off stage.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Performance artist Michael Portnoy is taken off stage during Dylan's performance at the Grammy Awards in 1998. Portnoy had been hired as part of the background dancers for the performance, but his shirtless interruption was not planned and he was carted off stage.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Dylan performs in Brighton, England, in 2002.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs in Brighton, England, in 2002.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Dylan appears with actress Jessica Lange during a news conference for the movie &quot;Masked and Anonymous&quot; in 2003. Dylan co-wrote the movie and starred in it.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan appears with actress Jessica Lange during a news conference for the movie "Masked and Anonymous" in 2003. Dylan co-wrote the movie and starred in it.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Dylan poses for photos at the University of St. Andrews after he received an honorary degree at the Scottish school in 2004.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan poses for photos at the University of St. Andrews after he received an honorary degree at the Scottish school in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Dylan performs during the Grammy Awards in 2011. Dylan has won 10 Grammys in his career, as well as one Golden Globe Award and one Academy Award.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs during the Grammy Awards in 2011. Dylan has won 10 Grammys in his career, as well as one Golden Globe Award and one Academy Award.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dylan in the East Room of the White House in 2012. The award is the country&#39;s highest civilian honor. &quot;I remember, you know, in college, listening to Bob Dylan and my world opening up, &#39;cause he captured something about this country that was so vital,&quot; Obama said.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dylan in the East Room of the White House in 2012. The award is the country's highest civilian honor. "I remember, you know, in college, listening to Bob Dylan and my world opening up, 'cause he captured something about this country that was so vital," Obama said.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    03 bob dylan01 bob dylan02 bob dylan04 bob dylan05 bob dylan07 bob dylan06 bob dylan08 bob dylan09 bob dylan10 bob dylan11 bob dylan12 bob dylan13 bob dylan14 bob dylan15 bob dylan16 bob dylan17 bob dylan18 bob dylan
    Only two people have ever turned down the Nobel Prize -- existentialist philosopher and writer Jean-Paul Sartre (literature, 1964) and Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho (Peace Prize, 1973).
    Dylan, the first songwriter to win a Nobel Prize, penned the classics "Blowin' in the Wind," "The Times They Are a Changin'," "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Mr. Tambourine Man."