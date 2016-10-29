Story highlights Dylan tells a reporter he'll "absolutely" be at the award ceremony in December

Then he adds, "If it's at all possible"

(CNN) Bob Dylan apparently isn't going to leave the Nobel Prize committee hanging.

The singer-songwriter, whose tunes have spoken to the socially conscious for more than five decades, told a reporter for The Telegraph newspaper of the United Kingdom that he probably will show up at the award ceremony in December.

CNN has reached out to reps for Dylan to confirm the Telegraph report, but didn't get a response.

