Story highlights South Korea's president faces scrutiny for allegedly leaking state documents

Senior secretaries coordinate policy between the presidency and government ministries

Seoul (CNN) South Korea's president has ordered the resignation of 10 of her senior secretaries as political turmoil grips the country.

President Park Geun-hye directed the officials to step down Friday, her spokesman Jung Youn-kuk told CNN.

"The President will carry out reshuffling the Office of the President in the near future," Jung Youn-kuk said.

Senior secretaries are essentially aides who coordinate policy between the presidency and government ministries.

Those ordered to resign include the senior secretaries to the president for policy coordination, political affairs, civil affairs, foreign affairs and national security, public relations, economic affairs, future strategy, education and culture, employment and welfare and personnel affairs, according to the presidential office's website.

