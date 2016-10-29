Breaking News

At least 9 people killed in two bomb blasts in Nigeria

By Sheena McKenzie and Karen Smith, CNN

Updated 5:34 AM ET, Sat October 29, 2016

(CNN)At least nine people were killed and 24 injured in two explosions in the city of Maiduguri, in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday, according to the country's National Emergency Agency.

Pictures posted on NEMA's Twitter account show rescue workers at the scene of the bombing, amid debris and destroyed cars.
    "Emergency workers have evacuated the injured to hospital," said the tweet.
    Developing story, more to come.