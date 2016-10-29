Story highlights
- 24 people injured in explosions in city of Maiduguri
- Twisted vehicles and debris pictured at blast site
(CNN)At least nine people were killed and 24 injured in two explosions in the city of Maiduguri, in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday, according to the country's National Emergency Agency.
Pictures posted on NEMA's Twitter account show rescue workers at the scene of the bombing, amid debris and destroyed cars.
"Emergency workers have evacuated the injured to hospital," said the tweet.
