(CNN) At least nine people were killed and 24 injured in two explosions in the city of Maiduguri, in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday, according to the country's National Emergency Agency.

Pictures posted on NEMA's Twitter accoun t show rescue workers at the scene of the bombing, amid debris and destroyed cars.

#Rescue workers at the scene of a #bomb in #Maiduguri Borno State, today, Emergency workers have evacuated the injured to hospital

29.10.16

"Emergency workers have evacuated the injured to hospital," said the tweet.

