At least 9 people killed in Nigeria blasts, Boko Haram suspected

(CNN) At least nine people were killed and 24 injured in two explosions in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Saturday, according to the country's National Emergency Agency (NEMA).

Female suicide bombers are believed to have carried out the attacks on the city's Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons camp, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.'s Mega Filling Station, the Nigerian army said in a statement.

The terror group Boko Haram is suspected to be behind the attacks, said Maiduguri military chief Brig. Gen. Victor Ezeogwu, and NEMA's northeast region head Mohammed Kanar.

Pictures posted on NEMA's Twitter account show rescue workers at the scene of one of the bombings, amid debris and destroyed cars.

In the attack on the Bakassi IDP camp, the bomber ran into a group of people who were at the entrance, killing five of them, the army said.

