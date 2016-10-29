25 people killed in clashes in Central African Republic

Story highlights
- Clashes continue between Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian Anti-balaka militia
- Violence comes days after four people were killed in anti-UN demonstrations
(CNN)Twenty-five people have been killed in clashes in the Central African Republic this week, the United Nations said Saturday.
On Thursday, 15 people were killed in clashes between Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian Anti-balaka militia, near the town of Bambari in the south of the country.
In a separate incident on Friday, 10 people -- including six police officers -- were killed in an ambush, according to the UN mission for the stabilization of the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).
Anger at UN mission
The violence comes days after four people were killed and 14 -- including five UN peacekeepers -- were injured following anti-UN mission protests.
Demonstrators on Monday hoisted signs demanding MINUSCA leave the country, saying the mission had failed to maintain stability or protect citizens. Gunfire and looting ensued in several districts of the capital Bangui following the protests.
Meanwhile, MINUSCA called Monday's events a new attempt by armed groups to disturb the peace and undermine elected authorities. The mission denounced what it called a "denigration campaign against peacekeepers."
Tensions remain high
The situation in the Central African Republic has remained volatile since 2013, when political violence erupted. A coalition of mostly Muslim rebels ousted President Francois Bozize, and Christian and Muslim militias started fighting for control.
Years of deadly violence have fueled a humanitarian crisis, leaving some 2.3 million people -- over half the population -- in dire need of assistance, according to UN figures.
A new government was elected earlier this year, but tensions have remained high.
More than 400,000 people have been displaced within the country and another 467,000 have fled to neighboring countries.