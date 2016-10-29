25 people killed in clashes in Central African Republic

Story highlights Clashes continue between Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian Anti-balaka militia

Violence comes days after four people were killed in anti-UN demonstrations

(CNN) Twenty-five people have been killed in clashes in the Central African Republic this week, the United Nations said Saturday.

On Thursday, 15 people were killed in clashes between Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian Anti-balaka militia, near the town of Bambari in the south of the country.

In a separate incident on Friday, 10 people -- including six police officers -- were killed in an ambush, according to the UN mission for the stabilization of the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Anger at UN mission

The violence comes days after four people were killed and 14 -- including five UN peacekeepers -- were injured following anti-UN mission protests.

