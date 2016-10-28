Story highlights Daughter, husband witnessed theme park victim die

Family says there are many unanswered questions

(CNN) A grieving father on Friday made his first public statement since an accident at the Dreamworld theme park in Queensland, Australia, killed three of his family members.

Shayne Goodchild is the father of two of the victims of the accident, siblings Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett. Luke's partner, Roozbeh ("Roozi") Araghi, also was killed.

In an emotional statement, Shayne Goodchild confirmed that the death of his daughter Kate was witnessed by her husband, Dave, and the couple's daughter Ebony. Their 8-month-old daughter, Evie, also was present.

"Dave was standing next to the ride holding Evie when this tragic event happened, and Ebony was sitting next to her mum when they were thrown into the water," he said.

As he read the statement his son-in-law, Dave Goodchild, stood next to him, trying to hold back tears.

