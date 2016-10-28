UT Young Conservatives host affirmative action bake sale

(CNN) A bake sale at the University of Texas this week didn't go down as planned.

Protests on campus and online

On the group's Facebook post about the sale, the reaction was mostly negative. "This is offensive, ignorant, ahistorical, inaccurate, and bigoted," wrote user Kei Sha.

"This must be why I always confused 'conservative' with 'fascist,'" commented Rachel Harvey.

Others supported the group's effort to demonstrate how affirmative action is unfair.

"As a Hispanic woman, I applaud this effort of exposing the truth. Affirmative action is racist and unfair," wrote Karina Crayton.

Just as much as I was disgusted by the actions of YCT I am so proud of my community for standing together against bigotry #utbakesale — Spoopy Josh (@neverforgetjosh) October 26, 2016

In a statement about the bake sale, the YCT explained its discontent over the Supreme Court overturning the 1996 ban on affirmative action in Texas in 2003.

"It is insane that institutional racism, such as affirmative action, continues to allow for universities to judge me by the color of my skin rather than my actions... YCT-UT will not be deterred by liberal elites that would love nothing more than to silence conservative, common sense voices on campus," the group's chairman, Vidal Castañeda, said.

"It is the University's ongoing obligation to engage in constant deliberation and continued reflection regarding its admissions policies," wrote Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote.

President Barack Obama supported the decision, saying that recognizing diversity is an important step toward equality. "We are not a country that guarantees equal outcomes but we do strive to provide an equal shot to everybody. And that's what was upheld today," Obama said.