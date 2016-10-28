Story highlights Fire official says the incident could have been far worse if the fire started a little bit later

20 people suffered minor slide injuries

(CNN) Terrified passengers aboard an American Airlines 767 that aborted takeoff on a runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport scrambled to safety Friday afternoon after huge flames erupted on the right side of the plane.

Airport fire Chief Timothy Sampey said crews responded to a report of a No. 2 engine on fire. The plane, which had stopped well before the end of the runway, had about 43,000 pounds of fuel on board.

"This could have been absolutely devastating if it happened later," he said.

About 20 people people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries that occurred during the evacuation down the emergency slides, District Chief Juan Hernandez said. There were people with minor bruising or injured ankles, he said. None of the injuries were caused by the fire.

American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott said 170 people -- including 161 passengers -- and one dog were on board Flight 383 bound for Miami when it aborted takeoff due to an engine-related mechanical issue.

