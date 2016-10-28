Preschool girl lifts widower's spirits

Story highlights A 4-year-old girl strikes up conversation with lonely senior citizen

82-year-old Dan Peterson's wife died six months earlier

(CNN) Four-year-old Norah Wood of Augusta, Georgia, went with her mother to the grocery store to buy some birthday cupcakes. She ended up changing a life.

It started late last month with some simple kind words she shouted to a lonely older man in the aisle. He was taciturn and "stone-faced" Norah's mother, Tara Wood, told CNN on Thursday.

"Hi, old person!" Norah yelled from her cart. "It's my birfday today!"

The man's face lit up.

"How old are you today?" he asked.

