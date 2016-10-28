Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Good Friday morning to you, but if you're a Cubs fan, you can't wait for tonight. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Pipeline protests
The Dakota Access Pipeline protests went from a simmer to a boil when police used bean bags and pepper spray to push back against protesters who lit fires and threw Molotov cocktails. Cops made more than 140 arrests, in part to avoid a repeat showdown today. Here's a primer on the controversial pipeline.
2. Oregon standoff
Ammon Bundy and six others have been acquitted for their 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The irony was not lost on social media: White protesters are off the hook standing up for land that isn't theirs, while in North Dakota, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is dodging bean bags protesting for land that is.
3. Hillary Clinton
The latest WikiLeaks dump shows just how nervous Team Clinton was about the relationship between the Clinton Foundation and "Bill Clinton Inc." -- the paid speeches, the fundraising and requests for access. They show Chelsea Clinton, worried this would hurt her mom, tried to clean house.
4. Mosul
Hope you can spare a few minutes for this gripping account of life inside Mosul where ISIS is prepping both for fight and flight. Residents, risking their lives, tell CNN that militants have booby trapped houses, rigged cars into mobile suicide bombs and forced them to dig elaborate tunnels.
5. Prison death
Critics say medical care is poor in prisons, but it's terrible in privately run ones, which sacrifice well-being for bottom lines. The issue's back in the spotlight now that the family of a Texas prisoner has filed suit, alleging the jail didn't do more to prevent his death after guards pepper-sprayed him.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
Whisper to a scream
Cairo's Bab Aldonia is a little bookstore making a lot of noise. Tucked inside is a room where folks flock to yell their stress away.
Say it ain't so
Vine, whose 6-second videos inspired creativity, made stars and played an instrumental role in Black Lives Matter, is dead. Is Twitter next?
Oh, baby
If these cuties have to spend their first Halloween in the hospital, at least they'll do it looking fabulous.
That'll teach her
Buying lottery tickets is a waste of money, she told her husband. Then she won $1 million off a scratch-off. Never mind.
Berry wrong
In today's edition of Everything We've Been Told Is Wrong: Turns out, cranberry juice won't do a thing about preventing UTI infection.
WHAT'S FOR LUNCH
Here's what's coming up later
Play ball
It'll almost be a religious experience for the most patient fans in sports, when Wrigley Field plays host to its first World Series game in 71 years.
AND FINALLY ...
Pumpkin head
It's fall, and almost Halloween, so here's four minutes of a teen girl desperately trying to get her head out of a pumpkin.