Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Good Friday morning to you, but if you're a Cubs fan, you can't wait for tonight. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Pipeline protests

2. Oregon standoff

Ammon Bundy and six others have been acquitted for their 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The irony was not lost on social media: White protesters are off the hook standing up for land that isn't theirs, while in North Dakota, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is dodging bean bags protesting for land that is.