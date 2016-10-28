(CNN) A FedEx cargo plane caught fire on the runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, causing the airport to shut down for several hours, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Welcome back to America...yikes!! #fll #cnnireport A video posted by Jacob Barnes (@jpaulbarnes) on Oct 28, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

Video shot by an onlooker at the airport showed a fireball exploding out of the damaged aircraft and recorded the startled cries of people watching.

The pilot and copilot escaped harm using a rope ladder on the right side of the aircraft, according to Mike Jachles of Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. No members of the ground crews were hurt, he added.

The fire occurred after the plane's landing gear collapsed as it touched ground, the FAA said. The Boeing MD-10 was operating as Flight 910 from Memphis, Tennessee, where FedEx is based.

Most of the fire damage occurred on the plane's exterior near the left wing and engine, Jachles said. The interior of the plane appeared to be undamaged

