Matatu culture: Documenting Nairobi's 'museums on wheels'

Story highlights Matatus are more than a mode of transport in Nairobi -- they're a form of expression

One man is documenting matatu culture to preserve it for future generations

(CNN) Vibrant minibuses -- known as matatus -- fill the streets of Nairobi, blaring music as they bounce and weave through traffic.

Each matatu is louder than the next, complete with graffiti-style artwork, custom designs, flashy lights and onboard entertainment to pull the crowds.

Cheap, convenient and sometimes a tad chaotic, matatus are the choice mode of transport for most Kenyans. But matatu culture may soon be under threat from government bans and alternative forms of public transport.

One man is on a quest to document Nairobi's matatu culture before it disappears. Brian Wanyama believes these minibus taxis represent urban youth culture in Nairobi.

"It's something that's in our blood. No one can say they haven't boarded a matatu," he says.

Read More