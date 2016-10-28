(CNN) Samuel Johnson said, "Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel," but I consider myself a patriot.

The fact that the United States of America is the birthplace of the blues, jazz, rock and roll and Muhammad Ali is argument enough for me that we are a place worthy of pride.

Texas, however, was, for most of my life, a foreign land -- a place and a culture far from the one I knew, growing up in New York City and suburban New Jersey.

And I will shamefacedly admit that for most of those years, I entertained the same lazy prejudices and assumptions about what Texas was like -- and who, I believed, lived there.

But judging from Houston, it ain't like that at all, is it?