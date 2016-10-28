Breaking News

Indians take control of World Series, spoiling Cubs' return to Wrigley

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 3:31 AM ET, Sat October 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Coco Crisp's clutch hitting wins Game 3
Coco Crisp's clutch hitting wins Game 3

    JUST WATCHED

    Coco Crisp's clutch hitting wins Game 3

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Coco Crisp's clutch hitting wins Game 3 00:50

Story highlights

  • An RBI single from Indians pinch hitter Coco Crisp accounted for the lone run
  • Game 4 is Saturday night in Chicago

(CNN)The Cleveland Indians scored just one run, and their pitching staff once again made sure that was enough.

Pinch hitter Coco Crisp had an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, while four pitchers combined for the shutout, giving the Indians a 1-0 win against the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, the first World Series game there in 71 years. Cleveland leads the series two games to one.
    It's Cleveland's second shutout in this series and its fifth in 11 postseason games. The five shutouts is a Major League record for any team in a single postseason.
    "We needed something -- anything -- just to push a run across," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "Our staff made it hold up, which is a remarkable effort."
    Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin went 4 2/3 innings while Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen combined for the rest in relief in what was another dominant outing for the Indians' bullpen. Indians relievers have a combined 1.60 ERA in these playoffs, fourth best in postseason history.
    Read More
    Allen and Miller this postseason have thrown 25 scoreless innings, striking out a combined 45 batters.
    It was a game with several missed chances by both teams, including at the very end. In the bottom of the ninth, the Cubs had runners on second and third with two outs, but Allen struck out Javier Baez with a high fastball to end the game.
    "It's enjoyable to be out there, to be on the field, to live that moment of getting the last out and feeling the emotions of getting a win," Allen said. "To be on the field and to do that, that's a special feeling."
    In World Series history, the team winning Game 3 in a 1-1 series has gone on to win the championship 37 times (64.9%).
    What is the Chicago Cubs&#39; billy goat curse?
    What is the Chicago Cubs' Billy Goat Curse?
    The Cubs haven't won the World Series since 1908. No team in the four major North American sports has ever gone longer without an appearance in a championship game or series.
    The Indians, meanwhile, haven't won the World Series since 1948. Coupled with the Cubs' drought, the 174 combined seasons between titles for the two clubs is the largest in World Series history.
    Game 4 is Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. Corey Kluber, who shut down the Cubs in Game 1, will start for the Indians, while John Lackey will go for Chicago.

    Crisp comes up big again

    This isn't the first time that Crisp, who was acquired from the Oakland A's in late August, has come up big for Cleveland this postseason.
    World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 38
    Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 38
    Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 38
    Actor Bill Murray sings &quot;Take Me Out to the Ball Game&quot; during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 38
    Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 38
    Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 38
    Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 38
    Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 38
    Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 38
    Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 38
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 38
    Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 38
    Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 38
    A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 38
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 38
    Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 38
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 38
    Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 38
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 38
    Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 38
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 38
    Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 38
    Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 38
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 38
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 38
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 38
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 38
    Cleveland&#39;s Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 38
    Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland&#39;s Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 38
    Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland&#39;s Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 38
    Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 38
    Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs&#39; Willson Contreras in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 38
    Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 38
    Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 38
    Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 38
    Cleveland&#39;s Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 38
    Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 38
    Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 38
    16 World Series Game 3 102818 17 World Series Game 3 102814 World Series Game 3 102811 World Series Game 3 102813 World Series Game 3 102810 World Series Game 3 102815 World Series Game 3 102808 World Series Game 3 102812 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED07 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED05 World Series Game 3 102802 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED04 World Series Game 3 102801 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED13 World Series Game 212 World Series Game 210 World Series Game 209 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED08 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED06 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED07 World Series Game 203 World Series Game 211 World Series Game 205 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED04 World Series Game 201 World Series Game 201 world series game 110 world series game 103 world series game 104 world series game 1RESTRICTED 06 world series game 105 world series game 107 world series game 109 world series game 108 world series game 102 world series game 108 World Series 2016 game one11 world series game 1
    The switch-hitting outfielder, who started his career with the Indians, has hit two home runs, both coming in series-clinching scenarios. The first was in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, when Cleveland swept the Boston Red Sox. The other came against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series that helped send the Indians to the World Series.
    On Friday night, Roberto Perez singled to start the seventh and was replaced with pinch runner Michael Martinez. Tyler Naquin moved Martinez to second with a sacrifice bunt. Courtesy of a wild pitch by Carl Edwards, Jr., Martinez moved to third. Rajai Davis walked.
    The pitcher, Miller, was due up next, and Francona sent up Crisp.
    On the first pitch, Crisp, who turns 37 on Tuesday, connected with a base hit to right field, driving in Martinez.
    Finally: Wrigley Field hosts first World Series game since 1945
    World Series 2016: Wrigley Field in the spotlight
    "It obviously feels good," Crisp said. "No matter if you get the big hit or lay the bunt down, you want to do something that can possibly help the team. Fortunately enough for me today, it was the hit."

    Paralyzed dad sees his son pitch

    It was a special night for Tomlin, as he took the mound at Wrigley with his father, Jerry Tomlin, in attendance. He gave his dad a performance to remember, giving up just two hits and walking one.
    Two months ago, it didn't seem possible that the two would be able to share a moment like this together.
    According to MLB.com, Jerry Tomlin felt a burning in his stomach while working at a power plant in Whitehouse, Texas, in August. In the hospital, he suddenly became paralyzed from the chest down. The cause: arteriovenous malformation (in regular speak, a tangle of blood vessels) on his spinal cord. He underwent emergency surgery to keep the condition from getting any worse.
    There's a chance Jerry Tomlin will never walk again. But that didn't keep him from traveling to Chicago and watching his son pitch.
    Josh Tomlin: &#39;It meant everything&#39;
    Josh Tomlin: 'It meant everything'

      JUST WATCHED

      Josh Tomlin: 'It meant everything'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Josh Tomlin: 'It meant everything' 00:45
    "It's been awesome," Jerry Tomlin said from his seat on the Fox television broadcast. "For me, it's a dream come true."
    For Tomlin, just being able to see his dad was what he was looking forward to the most entering Game 3.
    "I think I've probably said it more times than I probably should, but it was probably one of my more emotional starts I've ever had in my entire life, career, any situation baseball related ever," Tomlin said. "I'm fortunate enough for him to even be here. So to have him get to experience a World Series game and obviously my first World Series start, it meant everything."

    Historic night at Wrigley Field

    Chicago's loss spoiled the mood at what was an electric atmosphere at Wrigley Field, a ballpark second only to Fenway Park as the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.
    Before Friday night, the last time the Cubs played a World Series game in this ballpark was on October 10, 1945, when they lost the series to the Detroit Tigers in Game 7. To add to the misery, the now-famous "billy goat curse" was put on the club just a few days earlier by a local tavern owner, who was denied admittance to the stadium with his pet goat for Game 4.
    The 102-year-old ballpark known as the "Friendly Confines" has never seen its home team Cubs win the World Series.
    And it's a tough ticket to get. The average ticket price for Game 5, which is Sunday, is $6,548, making it the most expensive sporting event of all time, according to TicketIQ, which has been tracking ticket prices for seven years.
    Comic legend and Cubs super-fan Bill Murray fired up the crowd during the seventh inning stretch with his rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame," ending with a reference to the late Cubs sportscaster Harry Caray, yelling, "Let's get some runs!"
    Other celebrities in attendance included actor Jon Hamm, television/radio personality Jenny McCarthy, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, actor Jim Belushi and actor and comedian Jeff Garlin.
    The frenzy wasn't contained to just inside the stadium, as bars in the Wrigleyville neighborhood were charging hundreds of dollars for fans to watch the game.