Story highlights Football Manager series merges reality and its representation like never before

Game celebrating 25th anniversary

FM's studio director Miles Jacobson speaks to CNN

(CNN) Ever since Britain "Brexited," there's been plenty of sniping from the sidelines that the UK government hadn't sufficiently prepared for what lies ahead.

So much so that some political commentators have quipped that the developers of a computer soccer game -- Football Manager -- have more of a Brexit strategy than the Conservative government.

Football Manager's latest edition -- the game allows its players to virtually manage teams and buy and sell players -- simulates the sporting consequences of Britain leaving the EU.

"If anything, [the game] is educating people about the possibilities of what could happen," Miles Jacobson, studio director of the team behind Football Manager and the original Championship Manager series, told CNN.

"I don't believe there was enough of that before we all voted in the referendum; there wasn't this firm information out there. So I just sat down and researched all of the possible parameters that could possibly happen and put them in there."

Am off to @UKParliament today to present the @FootballManager 17 Brexit feature to some MP's as part of @uk_ie All Party Games Group meeting — Miles Jacobson (@milesSI) October 24, 2016

Read More