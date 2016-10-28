Cubs fans start celebrations early

Story highlights The Chicago Cubs will play a World Series game at Wrigley Field for the first time since 1945

Cubs fans have taken to the bars early to show their support

(CNN) Many Chicago Cubs fans aren't limiting their World Series celebrations to just the nighttime.

In preparation for Game 3, which starts at 7 p.m. CT Friday night, Chicagoans flocked to Wrigleyville, the neighborhood surrounding Wrigley Field, with plenty of time to spare.

Matt Lindler, a Chicago-based freelance writer, began documenting the craziness before sunrise.

Sunrise over Wrigley on the morning of the World Series. What a beautiful sight... pic.twitter.com/NCqFITh0Hj — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) October 28, 2016

"A couple bars were already pretty packed," Lindler says. "People have waited so long for a day like today, and a lot of people are taking off from work."

The historical importance of the Cubs' appearance in the World Series is palpable, and Lindler says that part of the reason the event feels so special is because of how interwoven the Cubs are in Chicago's identity.

Read More