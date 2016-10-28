What is the Chicago Cubs' billy goat curse?

(CNN) Until this year, the Chicago Cubs hadn't made a World Series appearance in a very long time.

In 1945, Dizzy Gillespie was tearing up the music charts with "Salt Peanuts," Time Magazine's "Man of the Year" was President Harry S. Truman, and World War II was coming to an end.

The Major League Baseball team was about to be blighted by the billy goat curse.

Legend has it a Chicago tavern owner named Bill "Billy Goat" Sianis pronounced a curse on the club on October 6 -- just a couple months after the end of the war.

Sianis went to Wrigley to cheer on his beloved Cubs against the Detroit Tigers in the Fall Classic, according to the tavern website, which dedicates a page to the curse.

