Trump takes aim at Ohio governor John Kasich: He's 'not gotten over' his primary defeat

Story highlights "He took a big, he took a big defeat and he has not gotten over it," Trump said of Kasich.

Kasich has said he is not voting for Trump.

(CNN) With fewer than two weeks until Election Day, Donald Trump is going after John Kasich, criticizing the Ohio governor for not backing him after the Republican presidential primary.

In an interview with Ohio television station WHIO, Trump was asked about Kasich's criticisms of him and his refusal to back him for president.

"Well, it's very disappointing," Trump said. "The governor was an opponent of mine during the primaries. And I understand, he took a, it was a very big defeat for him, he took a very big defeat and he went down hard. But he did sign a pledge and he didn't honor the pledge. You know, that's up to him, there were a couple of people that didn't sign."

"They signed the pledge but they didn't honor it," Trump continued. "Jeb Bush was another one. So I'm disappointed, I'm very disappointed, but I think the people of Ohio get it. We are leading in the polls and I have great respect for the people of Ohio. They understand what's happening, but I'm very disappointed in the governor. He signed a pledge, he didn't honor it. He took a big, he took a big defeat and he has not gotten over it."

In the latest CNN/ORC poll, Trump led Clinton in Ohio by three percentage points.

