This Danish ad throws Donald Trump under the bus

The campaign wants Americans to vote (but not for Trump)

(CNN) Donald Trump can't stop rolling his eyes in Denmark.

Thousands of kilometers away from the US soil, in the middle of the bustling city of Copenhagen, Denmark, several buses are traveling with massive mock-images of the US presidential candidate's forehead with wheels for eyes.

And, as the giant caricature of Donald Trump rolls his eyes non-stop across the capital, it's no secret who the Danish political party is cheering for.

Genius bus ad in Denmark mocking Donald Trump and reminding Americans abroad to vote. #Election2016pic.twitter.com/GOGEIgwAbM — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) October 27, 2016

The provocative campaign was developed by the ad company Uncle Grey Copenhagen.

