Supreme Court takes up transgender school bathroom case

Story highlights Justices will hear case of Virginia student seeking to use boys' bathroom at his school

First time the Supreme Court has considered the issue

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to take up a case concerning a transgender high school student in Virginia who is seeking to use the boys' bathroom at school.

The case, which should be heard this term, marks the first time the Supreme Court has considered the controversial issue playing out across the country, most notably in North Carolina, where the Justice Department has filed a civil rights suit against the state's so-called bathroom law.

A lower court had ruled in favor of the student, Gavin Grimm, but last summer the Supreme Court agreed to temporarily stay that ruling while it considered an appeal from the Gloucester County School Board.

"I'm nothing particularly threatening or extraordinary," Grimm told CNN in an interview earlier this year. "I'm just another 17-year-old kid."

Grimm and his mother told officials at Gloucester High School in 2014 that although his birth certificate recorded him as a female, he had transitioned to being male and had legally changed his name. The school initially allowed him the use of the boys' bathroom but reversed course after members of the community expressed concern.

