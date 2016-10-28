Russian, US military planes in near miss over Syria

Aboard a US military plane in the Middle East (CNN) A Russian fighter jet and a US military plane flew dangerously close to each other while flying over Syria earlier this month, according to the Pentagon.

US Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, who commands US air operations across the Middle East, characterized the incident as a "near miss."

Both planes were flying at hundreds of miles an hour with their lights off on the night of October 17. The US military plane came within less than half a mile of the Russian jet, close enough to be in the jet wash of the Russian plane, according to US military officials.

Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo Syrian refugees await their fate near the Turkish border gate as they flee the northern embattled city of Aleppo on February 6, 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo Refugees push each other as they wait for tents near the Turkish border on February 6. Hide Caption 2 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo A refugee girl reacts near the Turkish border gate on February 6. Hide Caption 3 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo Refugees jostle one another for tents near the Turkish border on February 6. Hide Caption 4 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo Refugee children arrive at the Turkish border gate on February 6. Hide Caption 5 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo Syrian refugees are pictured in a camp as they flee the city of Aleppo on February 6. Hide Caption 6 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo A refugee carries a heavy bag of items near the Turkish border gate on February 6. Hide Caption 7 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo A refugee woman carries her belongings near the Turkish border gate on February 6. Hide Caption 8 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo Refugee children sit on a car near the Turkish border crossing on February 6. Hide Caption 9 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo A refugee warms himself at a bonfire near the Turkish border on February 6. Hide Caption 10 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo Refugees brave the cold and rain as they arrive at the Turkish border on February 6. Hide Caption 11 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo A child tries to climb over a fence near the Turkish border as Syrians fleeing the northern city of Aleppo wait on February 6. Hide Caption 12 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo A young refugee carrying belongings arrives at the Turkish border on February 6. Hide Caption 13 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo Refugees arrive near the Turkish border as they flee the city of Aleppo on February 6. Hide Caption 14 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo A child carries his belongings as Syrian refugees arrive at the Turkish border on February 6. Hide Caption 15 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo A child sleeps as Syrians fleeing the northern embattled city of Aleppo wait near the Turkish border on February 5, 2016. Hide Caption 16 of 17 Photos: Syrian refugees flee embattled city of Aleppo A Syrian teenager and a child look on near the Turkish border on February 5. Hide Caption 17 of 17

Read More