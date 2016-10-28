Giuliani, Blitzer spar over Clinton email case

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Former New York City mayor and top Donald Trump surrogate Rudy Giulani got into a heated exchange with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Friday over whether it was reasonable for Hillary Clinton to not know some of the information she was sending in emails was confidential.
"If she didn't know that 'C' meant confidential, she shouldn't be our secretary of state," Giuliani told Blitzer on "The Situation Room."
"But there was no header saying classified information," Blitzer replied.
"It doesn't matter. You don't need a header. I looked at thousand of classified documents, didn't have a header. It had a little 'C' on it," Giuliani responded.
"Every classified document has a header at the top of it and then it explains what level of classification," Blitzer countered.
"It does not. And when you see a 'C', you know it means confidential information," Giuliani said. "And when you don't see an 'A,' a 'B,' an 'E' or a 'F,' then you know it's not in alphabetical order. She used alphabetical order as her explanation for why she didn't think the 'C' meant confidential. And there were no other letters. Which means she lied to the FBI for which Martha Stewart went to the jail."
While Giuliani welcomed the FBI's announcement Friday to look more closely into Clinton's conduct as secretary of state, he said he would have to wait to see what the new evidence was before having more faith in the bureau.
Giuliani also denied the system was "rigged" -- a statement that has become a catchphrase for the Trump campaign -- only when it appeared to be working against Trump's campaign.
"I don't know enough about what happened today. The system isn't only rigged when it goes against me. The system is rigged when you come to a completely illogical conclusion whether it's a Republican or a Democrat," said Giuliani, referring to the FBI's decision in July to not recommend criminal charges in Clinton's email case.