Giuliani, Blitzer spar over Clinton email case

Story highlights Giuliani stopped short of saying his faith in the FBI had been restored

Giuliani also denied the system was "rigged" only when it appeared to be working against Trump's campaign

Washington (CNN) Former New York City mayor and top Donald Trump surrogate Rudy Giulani got into a heated exchange with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Friday over whether it was reasonable for Hillary Clinton to not know some of the information she was sending in emails was confidential.

"If she didn't know that 'C' meant confidential, she shouldn't be our secretary of state," Giuliani told Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

"But there was no header saying classified information," Blitzer replied.

"It doesn't matter. You don't need a header. I looked at thousand of classified documents, didn't have a header. It had a little 'C' on it," Giuliani responded.

"Every classified document has a header at the top of it and then it explains what level of classification," Blitzer countered.

Read More