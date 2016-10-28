Putin aide's death in DC ruled an accident

Story highlights Mikhail Lesin was a Russian political figure, media executive and longtime adviser to Putin

He was found dead in his Washington hotel room in November

Washington (CNN) The death of a former aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015 was ruled an accident by US authorities on Friday.

Mikhail Lesin was found dead in his Washington hotel room in November with numerous injuries, according to a statement from the DC Medical Examiner's Office in March. At the time, his death was ruled to be "undetermined."

On Friday, the US Attorney's Office issued as statement saying an investigation determined the injuries were sustained while Lesin was alone, and that alcohol consumption was "a contributing factor."

Based on video footage and witness interviews, the investigation found that Lesin entered his room at the Dupont Circle Hotel for the final time at around 10:48 a.m. ET on November 4 after days of "excessive consumption of alcohol" and sustained the injuries that resulted in his death while alone in the room.

He was found dead the next day.

Read More