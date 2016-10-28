Obama jokes with Samantha Bee about Halloween

Story highlights "I'm dressed up as what happens when young people vote," Obama said

Obama has been making the rounds lately on late-night talk shows

Washington (CNN) Samantha Bee jabbed President Barack Obama about his aging appearance in a clip for "Full Frontal" that aired Friday.

She commented on how quickly he's aged in the last eight years -- which is fitting for a Halloween-themed interview on her show.

"I'm dressed up as what happens when young people vote," Obama said about his Halloween costume.

"Someone gets really old really fast," Bee responded.

Read More