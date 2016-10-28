Obama jokes with Samantha Bee about Halloween

Story highlights
- "I'm dressed up as what happens when young people vote," Obama said
- Obama has been making the rounds lately on late-night talk shows
Washington (CNN)Samantha Bee jabbed President Barack Obama about his aging appearance in a clip for "Full Frontal" that aired Friday.
She commented on how quickly he's aged in the last eight years -- which is fitting for a Halloween-themed interview on her show.
"I'm dressed up as what happens when young people vote," Obama said about his Halloween costume.
"Someone gets really old really fast," Bee responded.
"That's not it," Obama said.
"So is that like, white spraypaint or fun Halloween cobwebs up there?" she said, pointing to her head.
"Sam, I'm still president for about three months," he said with a smile.
Bee's full interview with Obama will air Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS. The network is a subsidiary of Time Warner, which also owns CNN.
Obama has been making the rounds lately on late-night talk shows as his presidency comes to an end. He appeared on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" earlier this week.