Obama doubles down on support of Clinton despite FBI review

Orlando, Florida (CNN) President Barack Obama doubled down Friday on his endorsement of Hillary Clinton, hours after the FBI announced it is reviewing newly discovered emails related to her personal server.

Obama, while speaking to a crowd of mostly students at the University of Central Florida, did not mention the FBI probe but instead made the case for why he believes Clinton is the only choice for president.

"She doesn't just talk the talk she walks the walk. She's got plans and she's got details. And she's read them through and she's thought them through," Obama told the crowd.

"Which is why when she's in a debate with the other guy, she's actually talking about stuff that she knows something about. And the other guy is just making stuff up."

Obama acknowledged that Clinton may not always be "flashy," but told the mostly young audience that was she lacks in "sound bites" she makes up for with the work she does.

