Judge rejects ex-NSA contractor's bid for freedom

Baltimore (CNN) A second federal judge in Baltimore on Friday ordered the continued detention of a former NSA contractor accused of stealing a vast quantity of highly classified intelligence information.

US District Judge Richard D. Bennett agreed with the government that the ex-employee, Harold Martin III, poses a flight risk.

"The harm has already occurred regardless of how this case plays out," Bennett remarked to a packed courtroom. "This is a shock to the public and intelligence community."

The defense team sought to have Martin's initial detention order reviewed with a fresh set of eyes after Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite ruled last week that there's a serious risk Martin would flee if released.

Public defender James Wyda did not dispute the serious nature of the crime, but emphasized Martin's mental health challenges, characterizing his hoarding tendencies as "completely out of control."

