Obama makes a promise about his wife

(CNN) She might be the breakout star of this year's campaign trail, but First Lady Michelle Obama won't be making the jump from surrogate to candidate.

That's according to her husband, who firmly told a radio show his wife "will never run for office."

"She is as talented and brilliant a person as there is, and I could not be prouder of her, but Michelle does not have the patience or the inclination to actually be a candidate herself, and that's one thing you all can take to the bank," President Barack Obama said on the "Sway in the Morning" show in an interview that aired Friday, part of a get-out-the-vote push for Hillary Clinton.

Michelle Obama has become a powerful surrogate for Clinton, appearing at large rallies in battlegrounds and denouncing Republican nominee Donald Trump.

She made her first joint appearance with Clinton on Thursday in North Carolina, where she praised her fellow first lady and issued a warning about being deterred from voting.

