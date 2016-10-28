Story highlights Earlier in the day, Conway pounced on the news

Comey's announcement sent shockwaves through both campaigns

(CNN) Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, suggested Friday night that she did not envy the position of FBI Director James Comey, who announced earlier in the day that the bureau was reviewing emails related to Hillary Clinton's private server.

"He's in a terrible spot," Conway told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "Had he sat on this information, he'd be criticized."

With just 11 days to go until the election, Comey's bombshell letter to chairmen of congressional committees sent a shockwave through both campaigns.

Over the summer, Comey announced he would not recommend criminal charges in the case, citing a lack of evidence of criminal misconduct.

When questioned by Cooper on how she thought the FBI should move forward with the investigation, Conway declined to dispense advice.

