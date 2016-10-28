Biden rules out being a potential Clinton secretary of state

Story highlights "I don't want to remain in the administration," Biden told CNN affiliate KBJR

Sources told CNN earlier Friday Biden had been floated as a potential secretary of state

(CNN) Vice President Joe Biden on Friday ruled out the possibility he would be secretary of state in a potential Hillary Clinton administration after reports that he had been mentioned for the job.

"I'll do anything I can if Hillary's elected to help her, but I don't want to remain in the administration," Biden told CNN affiliate KBJR. He added that Clinton has not yet reached out to him about a potential role.

"I have no intention of staying involved. I have a lot of things to do, but I'll help her if I can in any way I can," Biden added.

A Biden aide pointed out that the vice president has made similar comments about declining a role in a potential Clinton administration for weeks.

Sources connected to the campaign and the transition team said earlier Friday that Biden's name had been mentioned, among others, for the high-profile role.

