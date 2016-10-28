Biden on Weiner: 'I'm not a big fan'

Story highlights "Well, oh God, Anthony Weiner," Biden said

Weiner recently separated from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin in light of the sexting incident

Washington (CNN) Vice President Joe Biden is "not a big fan" of disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish, the vice president said FBI Director James Comey should release the newly discovered emails that are connected to the bureau's probe of Hillary Clinton's private server. Law enforcement sources told CNN Friday that a probe into Weiner triggered the review of the emails. The FBI and the New York Police Department have opened preliminary investigations of allegations that Weiner exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a purportedly underage girl.

"I think Hillary -- if she said, what I'm told she said, is correct -- release the emails. For the whole world to see," Biden said in the interview, a portion of which was released Friday night.

"To the best of my knowledge, it won't prejudice the investigation, but that's the stilted language the agency always uses," he continued. "And it doesn't mean anything. It's unfortunate."

