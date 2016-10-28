Jidenna gets political: The next president must make college more affordable

Story highlights "We're wasting our workforce. We're wasting brilliant minds," he said

Jidenna, a Stanford graduate, is a former teacher

Washington (CNN) Grammy Award nominee Jidenna said one of "the most imperative tasks" the next president can accomplish is making higher education affordable.

"I firmly believe that making higher education affordable is one of the most imperative tasks of the next president," the singer told CNN. "So I'm excited in 2016 to see a candidate that I believe is going to take our emphasis on education really seriously."

Madam @FLOTUS wants to help you get to and through college. Text "COLLEGE" to 44044 for more info #BetterMakeRoom pic.twitter.com/kSc8jf0j1r — Jidenna (@Jidenna) September 1, 2016

Jidenna, whose full name is Jidenna Mobisson, taught students from low-income households in New York City before becoming a full-time artist. He has since spoken on White House panels with first lady Michelle Obama about college affordability and is supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race for the White House.

The Brooklyn resident said he regularly had high-achieving students who were not able to earn a college degree because of high tuition costs.

"I do not think that your access to education or your likelihood of success should be determined by your zip code or determined by your income," Jidenna said. "We can't do this. We're wasting our workforce. We're wasting brilliant minds. We have to invest in the children."

