Story highlights Clinton's campaign stop in Arizona follows the appearance of several high-profile Democrats

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday had Clinton and Trump statistically tied in Arizona

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton is set to campaign in the traditionally red state of Arizona just days before Election Day, her campaign announced Friday.

"Clinton will lay out what is at stake in the election," the campaign said in a statement announcing the November 2 event in Phoenix. "With more people voting in this election than any in history, Clinton will urge Arizona voters to take advantage of in-person early voting."

Clinton's campaign stop in Arizona is part of a concerted effort to turn the traditionally conservative state blue in the last weeks leading up to November 8.

The Clinton campaign's investment in Arizona seems to be paying dividends with promising early voting turnout among Democrats. Registered Democrats this week were reportedly outpacing their Republican counterparts by about 4,000 votes.

Read More