Florida man wins election in a card game

Washington (CNN) If you've ever doubted the importance of each vote, let Bill Shearon's story restore your faith. Shearon is currently the mayor of Bradenton Beach, Florida, a small city on the state's Gulf Coast.

Shearon won his term as mayor in November 2015 in a card game. You could call it a game of blind luck, but that would be rude because Shearon is also legally blind.

It wasn't Shearon's first time on the ballot or his first close call when the polls closed. He won his first term as mayor in 2013 by 17 votes, only to be recalled in May 2015 by a margin of eight votes.

Bradenton Beach has about 700 registered voters.

The result of Shearon's second run for mayor came down to a tie of 195-195 -- only slightly more than half of registered voters cast ballots for either Shearon or his opponent, the incumbent mayor, Jack Clarke.

