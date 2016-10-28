FBI reviewing new emails in Clinton classified information probe

Story highlights The news comes from a letter FBI director James Comey sent leaders in Congress

Comey said the FBI "cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant."

(CNN) FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Friday the bureau is reviewing new information related to Hillary Clinton's personal email server, a political bombshell that comes 11 days ahead of the election.

After recommending earlier this year that the Department of Justice not press charges against the former secretary of state, Comey said in a letter to eight congressional committee chairmen that investigators are examining newly discovered emails that "appear to be pertinent" to the email probe.

"In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear pertinent to the investigation," Comey wrote the chairmen. "I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation."

Comey said he was not sure how long the additional review would take and said the FBI "cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant."

The Department of Justice, which followed Comey's recommendation not to charge Clinton, declined to comment Friday.

Read More