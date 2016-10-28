FBI reopening investigation of Hillary Clinton email server

Story highlights The news comes from a letter FBI director James Comey sent leaders in Congress

Comey said the FBI "cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant."

(CNN) FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Friday the bureau is a reopening the investigation into the Hillary Clinton personal email server, a surprise development with 11 days until the election.

After recommending this year that the Department of Justice not press charges against the Secretary of State, Comey said in the letter to eight congressional committee chairman that "recent developments" urged him to take another look.

"In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear pertinent to the investigation," Comey wrote the chairmen. "I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation."

Comey said that he was not sure how long the additional review would take and said the FBI "cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant."

Law enforcement sources say the newly discovered emails are not related to WikiLeaks or the Clinton Foundation. They would not describe in further detail the content of the emails. It's also unclear whether the emails in question are from Clinton herself.

