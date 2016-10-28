Story highlights "This country is for people of all races and religions," McMullin said

"I'd really love it if Lou Dobbs would have me on," he said

Washington (CNN) Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin said Friday he's not surprised that supporters of Donald Trump have labeled him a "Mormon Mafia Tool" because the campaign has made a habit of attacking opponents based on their race and religion.

"A hallmark of Donald Trump's campaign has been to attack people based on their race and religion and all of this and so it's not a surprise to me at all," he told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Fox Business Network anchor Lou Dobbs suggested recently that McMullin was a part of a "Mormon Mafia," along with former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

"Look Deeper, He's nothing but a Globalist, Romney and Mormon Mafia Tool #MAGA #AmericaFirst #TrumpPence16 #TrumpTrain #Dobbs," the Fox Business Network host tweeted last Saturday.

McMullin, a conservative who entered the race in August and is running strong in Utah which could create problems for Trump, said he'd like Dobbs to invite him on his television show so he could explain his comment.

Read More