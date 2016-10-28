Story highlights Trump has repeatedly accused the FBI and DOJ of colluding to cover up the controversy

Trump has argued Clinton should be jailed for storing classified information on her private email server

Manchester, New Hampshire (CNN) Donald Trump pounced on the news that the FBI is reviewing new information related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and expressed hope that the FBI will "right the horrible mistake that they made."

Trump kicked off his rally here by announcing the "very critical breaking news announcement" to his capacity crowd of supporters, who erupted in cheers and chants of "Lock her up!" as a stern-faced Trump announced, "They are reopening the case into her criminal and illegal conduct that threatens the security of the United States of America."

FBI Director James Comey announced Friday in a letter to members of Congress that through "an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear pertinent to the investigation" of Clinton's email server. Comey directed investigators to "review these emails to determine whether they contained classified information."

The decision comes nearly four months after the FBI recommended no criminal charges following its investigation into Clinton's private email server.

It also comes just 11 days before Election Day as Trump faces a steep and narrow path to victory following a series of damaging revelations -- including sexual assault allegations and audio of Trump bragging about being able to grope women.

Read More