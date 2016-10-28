Story highlights Tyler Bowyer, chairman of the Maricopa County Republiacan Party captured the moment

The woman did not indicate who she is voting for

Washington (CNN) When Donald Trump Jr. noticed a stalled car on the road Thursday while traveling between campaign stops in Mesa, Arizona, he hopped out of his vehicle to lend a helping hand.

Tyler Bowyer, chairman of the Maricopa County Republican Party, was accompanying Trump at the time and said the woman, whose name is unknown at this point, was "surprised" to learn that the man who helped her was Donald Trump's eldest son.

This is why I'm voting Trump! @DonaldJTrumpJr helping push a ladies car off the road in 101 degree heat in Arizona after a rally today #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ngp1ZhS8Wm — Tyler Bowyer (@conservatyler) October 27, 2016

"She was just stunned. She was taken aback," Bowyer told the Arizona Republic. "She was like, 'Man, I have to be able to tell people about this.' So we made him get out and take a picture. And that was it."

Bowyer posted the picture on Facebook and said that he was also surprised by Trump Jr.'s move to assist the woman.

"I've been around a lot of politicians. Most would just freak out or go around," Bowyer said. "But Don Jr. ... before you can blink, he's out there pushing the car."

