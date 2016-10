Transgender bathroom issue: a solution?

Story highlights Michael Broyde says the issue of transgender bathrooms should be addressed with private, unisex bathrooms for all

Michael J. Broyde is an ordained rabbi and a professor of law at Emory University School of Law, a fellow in the Center for the Study of Law and Religion and writes regularly on matters of interest to the general public from the Jewish tradition. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) When it comes to transgender people's rights, Americans have considered the countless difficulties -- from religious to legal and beyond -- and focused on a commonplace issue: Which bathroom should such individuals use?

The bathroom, and more specifically the public restroom, is where the rights of transgender people come into close proximity with the privacy rights of everyone. Indeed the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up the issue in the case of a transgender high school student in Virginia who is seeking to use the boys' bathroom at school.

Michael Broyde

What does all of this present? An opportunity to build a better society by building a better bathroom -- one that moves away from the common view that bathroom privacy is about gender privacy and that communal bathrooms are OK if they are gender-separated.

In my religious tradition (Jewish) and the tradition of other faiths as well, there is a different approach to bathroom ethics: Bathroom time is private time and no one else, no matter what gender, should be with you in the bathroom, unless you need help.

Our society should build unisex, single-room mini-bathrooms for all, like the kind you find in an airplane. These bathrooms would address not only the issue of transgender bathroom usage, but also of privacy concerns generally.

