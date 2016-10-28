Trump, GOP voter suppression efforts won't work

Story highlights Issac Bailey: Donald Trump's brand is toxic among voters of color

Issac Bailey

(CNN) Reports that the Trump campaign is working to suppress the votes of black Americans, young women and white liberals would mark the most rational move the Republican Party presidential nominee has made in months.

Of course, I would never advocate discouraging Americans from voting. But a decision to actively deter people turning out would mean Donald Trump has given up the ghost of reaching the voters he's spent this election cycle -- and much of his life -- alienating with his curious mix of bigotry and misogyny.

In short, wanting to suppress the vote among certain minorities means Trump has truly become the Republican Party's standard-bearer. The GOP presidential nominee, like the party he represents, is too concerned with the chance for short-term political gain to do the hard work needed to diversify in a diversifying nation.

Of course, the GOP has already tried to suppress the vote through a series of photo ID and other laws it says are designed to tamp down on the kind of voter fraud that is all but nonexistent. The Trump camp, meanwhile, had doubled down on those efforts by trying to turn off young women by harping on Bill Clinton's past , and Bernie Sanders' young devotees by talking up Hillary Clinton's past support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.