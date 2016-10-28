The ghost of Clinton's emails

Story highlights Buck Sexton: Clinton's biggest concern will not be future criminal charges

Instead, it will be second thoughts among voters in key states, Sexton says

Buck Sexton is a political commentator for CNN and host of "The Buck Sexton Show" on TheBlaze. He was previously a CIA counterterrorism analyst. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It looks like there will be yet another chapter in the saga of Hillary Clinton's private email server. The FBI, which has established a pattern of surprising Friday afternoon releases in this high-profile case, has stated that new "investigative steps" are being taken in light of additional emails having surfaced that "appear to be pertinent."

It is tough to say how concerned the Clinton camp should be. At first glance, this announcement could be largely pro forma. New emails that transited or were stored on Mrs. Clinton's server have turned up, and the FBI director has passed this information along to Congress. The investigation was never formally closed , so it hasn't formally reopened either.

Without knowing the content of the emails, any assessments of the damage this will do to Clinton's imminent political prospects -- or whether she faces the renewed specter of legal jeopardy -- are largely guesses.

Buck Sexton

But initial reports are that the only reason these new emails came to light is the completely separate investigation into Anthony Weiner's illicit online activities. In essence, while investigating Mr. Weiner, the FBI allegedly stumbled across some correspondence involving Huma Abedin, senior aide and close confidante of Hillary Clinton.

If this is true, it could mean that, thanks to Mr. Weiner's well-chronicled indiscretions and possibly illegal Internet proclivities, the FBI may have found a whole new batch of electronic communications to comb for evidence of classified information or corruption.