Could Diwali now be the festival of 'solar lights'?

By Gopal Patel

Updated 3:11 PM ET, Fri October 28, 2016

Nepali devotees worship a cow as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday, November 11. Diwali, or Tihar, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated by millions around the world.
A Hindu woman lights candles during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Lahore, Pakistan, on November 11.
Children play with firecrackers during festivities in New Delhi on November 11.
Devotees gather outside of a temple to take part in a religious procession in Chitrakoot, India, on November 11.
Homes are illuminated in Mumbai, India, on November 11. The festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.
A trader performs rituals as he worships his account book November 11 in Ahmedabad, India. The swastika is a sacred symbol in Hinduism.
A sky lantern is released in Mumbai on November 11.
Hindu widows in Vrindavan, India, burn firecrackers on the eve of Diwali on Tuesday, November 10.
Men and women light candles at a temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on November 10.
Packets of firecrackers are arranged at a shop in Jammu, India, on November 10.
Women shop at a roadside stall in Mumbai on November 10.
Lanterns are on display in Mumbai on November 10.
The city of Indore, India, is soaked in light and celebration ahead of Diwali on November 10.
Athletes watch fireworks at the Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium in Allahabad, India, on November 10.
Story highlights

  • Gopal Patel: Sensitivity to the environment is an inherent part of the Hindu spiritual worldview
  • As Diwali, the festival of lights, approaches, faith leaders have come together to advocate the benefits of solar power, he writes

Gopal Patel is the director of the Bhumi Project, based at the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies in the UK. The project works with Hindu communities globally to encourage good environmental practice, based on Hinduism's core teachings. The project also facilitates partnerships between Hindu and non-Hindu groups which have a common purpose to protect the environment. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN)At the end of this month, Hindus in India and around the globe will adorn their houses with lamps, share feasts and exchange gifts to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. For Hindus, light symbolizes the triumph of good over darkness, or of knowledge over ignorance.

In many Hindu traditions, the sun -- our planet's source of light -- is a major source of energy and power; now, as the world seeks to address climate change, Diwali's celebration of light takes on a very contemporary significance.
    Sensitivity to the environment is also an inherent part of the Hindu spiritual worldview. The Mahabharata, Ramayana, Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Puranas and Smriti contain the earliest messages for the preservation of environment and ecological balance. Hindu traditions and teachers have always advocated for care and respect of the natural world. As we are growing more materialistic, we are in danger of losing this connection.
    Gopal Patel
    Indeed, many of the choices we have made have put grave strains on the links between humankind and the environment that we live in. As winter approaches in India, city dwellers will be bracing themselves for the annual pollution season, when high levels of particulate matter raise health threats for the young, the old and those with respiratory illnesses.
    It is timely, then, this Diwali, to consider the vital role of sunlight and solar technology in solving the most pressing environmental challenges we face -- generating clean energy at a massive scale.
    Thanks to technological advances, we know that harnessing the power of the sun has the potential to provide electric power to billions of people while keeping the air, water and environment clean. Issues of energy poverty and truly sustainable, equitable development are of tremendous importance to India's future.
    A brighter future: five ideas that will change solar energy
    The energy needs of the world could all, in principle, be fulfilled by one single source -- the sun. There are challenges in making this a reality, however: affordability first, and finding a way to capture this energy efficiently to turn it into electricity.

Recently, a new material known as perovskite has seen the light of day and within just a few years it has started rivaling the efficiency of traditional photovoltaic solar cells, which currently maxes out at roughly 20 percent. This is the amount of solar energy that gets converted into electricity and the higher this is, the more we meet our energy needs. Over 80 percent of today's photovoltaics are made from crystalline silicon, but the high expense of both their production and installation means we are in need of alternatives.

Perovskite is a mineral found in the Earth's mantle, named after Russian mineralogist Lev Perovski. Since 2009, it has caught the attention of researchers across the globe, including those at Oxford University and the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL).

"In a very short time, perovskite has begun to produce extremely high efficiencies and there's 'perovskite fever' going on," says Michael Graetzel, Director of the Laboratory of Photonics and Interfaces at EPFL. "Today, efficiency has peaked at 18 percent, but it's expected to get even higher in the future.

Graetzel discovered how perovskite works and he's helping develop new solar cells as well as potential ways to add on to existing ones: "You can put perovskite on top of traditional silicon cells to make them more efficient," he says. "This is not an expensive process and can become an attractive application for mainstream solar panels."

Stability tests are still needed as this magical material is sensitive to water and high temperatures: "This is all being examined now. I'm optimistic and sure this can be tackled. It's an exciting time."

Perovskite solar cells may be the ones to watch, but the search for the most efficient, affordable and usable form of solar energy is a diverse battlefield.
    Brightening up our future with perovskiteThe energy needs of the world could all, in principle, be fulfilled by one single source -- the sun. There are challenges in making this a reality, however: affordability first, and finding a way to capture this energy efficiently to turn it into electricity.

    Recently, a new material known as perovskite has seen the light of day and within just a few years it has started rivaling the efficiency of traditional photovoltaic solar cells, which currently maxes out at roughly 20 percent. This is the amount of solar energy that gets converted into electricity and the higher this is, the more we meet our energy needs. Over 80 percent of today's photovoltaics are made from crystalline silicon, but the high expense of both their production and installation means we are in need of alternatives.

    Perovskite is a mineral found in the Earth's mantle, named after Russian mineralogist Lev Perovski. Since 2009, it has caught the attention of researchers across the globe, including those at Oxford University and the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL).

    "In a very short time, perovskite has begun to produce extremely high efficiencies and there's 'perovskite fever' going on," says Michael Graetzel, Director of the Laboratory of Photonics and Interfaces at EPFL. "Today, efficiency has peaked at 18 percent, but it's expected to get even higher in the future.

    Graetzel discovered how perovskite works and he's helping develop new solar cells as well as potential ways to add on to existing ones: "You can put perovskite on top of traditional silicon cells to make them more efficient," he says. "This is not an expensive process and can become an attractive application for mainstream solar panels."
    Stability tests are still needed as this magical material is sensitive to water and high temperatures: "This is all being examined now. I'm optimistic and sure this can be tackled. It's an exciting time."

    Perovskite solar cells may be the ones to watch, but the search for the most efficient, affordable and usable form of solar energy is a diverse battlefield.

    Oxford Photovoltaics, a spin-out from the University of Oxford, are using perovskite to develop colored and semi-transparent glass which works as a solar cell and could then be integrated into the facades of buildings and windows.
    Brightening up our future with perovskiteThe new color of clean energy

    Oxford Photovoltaics    , a spin-out from the University of Oxford, are using perovskite to develop colored and semi-transparent glass which works as a solar cell and could then be integrated into the facades of buildings and windows.
    Solar cells can easily reach temperatures as high as 55 degrees Celsius when the sun's rays beat down on them. These racing temperatures not only reduce their efficiency when converting the sun's energy into electricity but also lower their lifespan.

Shanhui Fan and his team at Stanford University have developed a layer of silica glass which is specially patterned to deflect unwanted heat radiation when added onto the surface of regular solar cells.

Miniscule pyramid and cone-shaped structures are embedded into the glass and redirect any infrared radiation which causes heat, preventing the solar cells from heating up. But visible light rays can still pass through to generate electricity.

The team are creating prototypes and experimenting their efficiency with hopes of demonstrating them outdoors soon.
    Brightening up our future with perovskiteSolar cells that keep their cool

    Solar cells can easily reach temperatures as high as 55 degrees Celsius when the sun's rays beat down on them. These racing temperatures not only reduce their efficiency when converting the sun's energy into electricity but also lower their lifespan.

    Shanhui Fan and his team at Stanford University have developed a layer of silica glass which is specially patterned to deflect unwanted heat radiation when added onto the surface of regular solar cells.

    Miniscule pyramid and cone-shaped structures are embedded into the glass and redirect any infrared radiation which causes heat, preventing the solar cells from heating up. But visible light rays can still pass through to generate electricity.

    The team are creating prototypes and experimenting their efficiency with hopes of demonstrating them outdoors soon.
    Old car batteries are being converted into long-lasting solar panels by researchers at MIT. The new applications are riding the current wave of popularity with perovskite-based solar cells.

Original designs for perovskite technologies use lead as part of their overall design. But this use of lead means toxic residues are leftover from its extraction from ores.

Angela Belcher and her team at MIT used recycled lead from car batteries as an alternative source of lead and as the perovskite materials are just micrometres thick, the amount of lead needed is minimal. Lead from a single car battery could produce enough solar panels to provide power for 30 households.

According to the Battery council international, more than 98% of all battery lead is currently recycled, mainly into new batteries. As cars change and demand declines for new batteries, increasing demand for perovskite panels could provide a new primary outlet and further enhance the green stamp on the technology.
    Brightening up our future with perovskiteNew solar panels from old car batteries

    Old car batteries are being converted into long-lasting solar panels by researchers at MIT. The new applications are riding the current wave of popularity with perovskite-based solar cells.

    Original designs for perovskite technologies use lead as part of their overall design. But this use of lead means toxic residues are leftover from its extraction from ores.

    Angela Belcher and her team at MIT used recycled lead from car batteries as an alternative source of lead and as the perovskite materials are just micrometres thick, the amount of lead needed is minimal. Lead from a single car battery could produce enough solar panels to provide power for 30 households.

    According to the Battery council international, more than 98% of all battery lead is currently recycled, mainly into new batteries. As cars change and demand declines for new batteries, increasing demand for perovskite panels could provide a new primary outlet and further enhance the green stamp on the technology.
    The high-cost and low efficiency of solar cells could partly be overcome with new designs by Glint Photonics which focus and capture more incoming sunlight to generate electricity.

Their self-tracking solar concentrators can change their reflectivity depending on the direction of incoming sunlight. As the sun moves and the direction its rays come in from also change, the concentrators track this movement and remove reflectivity in just that region of their surface, enabling the light to be enter and become concentrated and trapped to reach a solar cell.

Focusing light onto regular solar cells is usually conducted with specially constructed and placed mirrors and lenses which need to be constantly moved as the sun rises and descends across the sky. Removing their need and increasing the amount of sunlight captured could dramatically reduce the cost of solar power.

The design is currently a proof-of-concept and the team are working on improving efficiency further.
    Brightening up our future with perovskitePanels that never lose their focus

    The high-cost and low efficiency of solar cells could partly be overcome with new designs by Glint Photonics which focus and capture more incoming sunlight to generate electricity.

    Their self-tracking solar concentrators can change their reflectivity depending on the direction of incoming sunlight. As the sun moves and the direction its rays come in from also change, the concentrators track this movement and remove reflectivity in just that region of their surface, enabling the light to be enter and become concentrated and trapped to reach a solar cell.

    Focusing light onto regular solar cells is usually conducted with specially constructed and placed mirrors and lenses which need to be constantly moved as the sun rises and descends across the sky. Removing their need and increasing the amount of sunlight captured could dramatically reduce the cost of solar power.

    The design is currently a proof-of-concept and the team are working on improving efficiency further.
    A new solar concentrator has been developed which can be placed over windows to create solar energy -- without obstructing your view. The most efficient solar cells to date are often colored to absorb the sun's rays more efficiently, but if made transparent they could become a lot more versatile.

The transparent device is being developed by Richard Lunt's team at Michigan State University and can be placed on anything with a clear surface, ranging from the facade of a building to a computer screen.

The solar harvesting system uses small organic molecules which absorb specific non-visible wavelengths of sunlight such as ultraviolet and near infrared. These in turn are made to 'glow' at another wavelength in the non-visible infrared which is guided to photovoltaics on the edges for conversion into electricity, whilst maintaining transparency.

The technology is at an early stage and very little energy is currently converted into electricity, but it has the potential to be scaled to commercial or industrial applications.
    Brightening up our future with perovskiteSolar power with a view

    A new solar concentrator has been developed which can be placed over windows to create solar energy -- without obstructing your view. The most efficient solar cells to date are often colored to absorb the sun's rays more efficiently, but if made transparent they could become a lot more versatile.

    The transparent device is being developed by Richard Lunt's team at Michigan State University and can be placed on anything with a clear surface, ranging from the facade of a building to a computer screen.

    The solar harvesting system uses small organic molecules which absorb specific non-visible wavelengths of sunlight such as ultraviolet and near infrared. These in turn are made to 'glow' at another wavelength in the non-visible infrared which is guided to photovoltaics on the edges for conversion into electricity, whilst maintaining transparency.

    The technology is at an early stage and very little energy is currently converted into electricity, but it has the potential to be scaled to commercial or industrial applications.
    Eighty million households in India, many of them in rural communities, currently lack access to modern forms of energy. During the Paris climate negotiations talks last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a leading role in launching the ambitious International Solar Alliance (ISA), which aims to bring together solar resource-rich countries located between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn to address their energy needs, improve air quality and mitigate climate change.
    Up until now, India's reliance on coal for almost three-fourths of its electricity supply has hindered its transition to clean energy. Part of the reason for India's reliance on coal for so much of its power is to be found underground, in the country's enormous reserves of the fossil fuel -- the fourth-largest in the world. But, like many other countries, India is also blessed with another abundant resource: sunshine.
    A greener conversation

    India is a land endowed with abundant free solar energy. Using the country's deserts and farmlands and taking advantage of its 300-plus sunny days a year, India can easily generate around 1,000 gigawatts (GW) of solar power -- by using only 0.5% of its land.
    At present, the government of India has set the target of increasing from the current 8GW to 175GW of solar energy capacity by 2022, including 40,000 megawatt (MW) rooftop solar power capacity, as part of the strategy to reduce the country's carbon footprint.
    Progress such as this is vital if we are to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.
    India's dense population and high solar insolation provide ideal conditions for the exponential growth of solar power as a future energy source. With GDP growing at about 8%, solar photovoltaic systems are the only renewable energy resource that can bridge the 'gap' between supply of and demand for energy, especially in rural India, where close to 80,000 villages are still not electrified.
    Solar energy can transform India and help to bring about decentralized distribution of energy, thereby empowering people at the grassroots level and eliminating the need for costly expansion of transmission and distribution systems.
    Solar energy for India's colorful silks

    India's clean energy dream can only be realized by a combination of solar power and energy storage. But getting there will require investment. Leading up to the recent BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit hosted by India, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) released a study which estimated that BRICS nations needed an additional $51 billion annually to meet the clean energy commitments they made in the Paris Agreement.
    India is falling short by over $16 billion each year. The IEEFA think tank has assessed that the current lending plans of the New Development Bank (NDB) set up by the BRICS governments will meet only 12% of the energy investment gap. Indian policymakers need to identify significant new public and private financing to meet their energy goals to deliver clean, reliable power to their communities.
    For its part, the Indian government has taken several measurable steps toward solar transition. The Hindu community is becoming more involved. In March earlier this year, spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar joined forces with other faith leaders and institutions to launch an Interfaith Solar Alliance in order to mobilize Hindu religious leaders to solarize ashrams and advocate the benefits of solar to their followers around the world.
    In the lead-up to last year's Paris negotiations, with the Bhumi Project at Oxford, I helped to organize a People's Pilgrimage focused on climate change to a number of Hindu sacred sites. Prominent Hindu groups and leaders also endorsed the Hindu Declaration on Climate Change.
    As Hindus celebrate Diwali, we should celebrate the progress being made to address these issues, while recognizing that much work remains. Despite their bold targets on renewable energy, countries like India should strive to do more to address climate change, especially in moving away more rapidly from a reliance on carbon-intensive coal for electricity.
    India's future, and the world's future, depends in large part on how well we use that ancient gift of the sun.