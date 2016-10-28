I was there the last time the Chicago Cubs were in the World Series -- in 1945

Story highlights Val Lauder: I am one of the few people living today who was at Wrigley Field to see the Cubs' last World Series

After 71 years, it is finally the Cubs turn, writes Lauder

Val Lauder, a former reporter for the Chicago Daily News and lecturer at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, is the author of "The Back Page: The Personal Face of History." The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

Val Lauder

(CNN) I remember World War II, Pearl Harbor -- even the landings at Guadalcanal. I remember Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Omaha Beach. I remember many things that people today might consider ancient history, but one of the moments that stands out to me the most today -- even after 71 years -- is the 1945 World Series.

I was 19 then, and I didn't realize that as I sat there watching the Cubs play the Detroit Tigers that that moment would eventually lead to me becoming a small part of baseball history: one of the few people living today who were at Wrigley Field to see the Cubs' last World Series.

In the 71 years that have passed since then, so much has happened: 12 different U.S. presidents have come and gone, countless wars have been started and stopped and Cubs fans have grown only more and more depressed.

Even though I was a Tigers fan in 1945, this past weekend, when the Chicago Cubs won the National League Championship Series that would take them to that field again, I couldn't help but think back on that game I attended all those years ago.

It was early October. The sky was that picture-postcard blue. The US flag and Cubs banners flying high above centerfield.

Read More