Man finds John Lennon's letter to Queen tucked inside a record sleeve

(CNN) A letter John Lennon wrote to Queen Elizabeth half a century ago explaining why he was returning a medal was found tucked in the sleeve of a record in a man's attic.

The man who found the letter had bought the record as part of a collection at a used-item sale for £10.

The letter is now valued at an estimated £60,000 ($72,000).

In the letter, the Beatles Legend outlines his reason for returning his MBE (Member of the British Empire) medal.

The Queen awards the medals to those who have left a notable mark in their fields. Lennon, along with the rest of the Beatles, received theirs in October 1965.

