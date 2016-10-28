You might as well give up after seeing these NASA engineers' pumpkins

(CNN) Oh, you won your neighborhood's pumpkin carving contest by making one look that looks Donald Trump and sticking a candle in it?

That's cute.

If that's all you got, you better stay in the neighborhood. Don't even think about taking those skills out to the big leagues, like the annual pumpkin carving contest put on by engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

These guys and girls are doing next level stuff.

Aaron Yazzie, a mechanical engineer there, showed off all of the awesomeness on Twitter.